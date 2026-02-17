India advancing hydropower projects on Pakistan-occupied rivers amid treaty deadlock
India
With the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, India is moving quickly to build several major hydropower projects along the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakal Dul and Kiru are being pursued, Kwar is being advanced, and the Ratle project is also being fast-tracked.
Sawalkote plant tender marks shift in river management
These projects give India more control over river water that was mostly off-limits under a 1960 deal with Pakistan.
The massive Sawalkote plant (1,856 MW) has been put out to tender, with a bid submission window from March 12 to March 20.
This marks a big shift in how India manages shared rivers—potentially changing decades-old water sharing rules with Pakistan and boosting clean energy at home.