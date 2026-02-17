India advancing hydropower projects on Pakistan-occupied rivers amid treaty deadlock

Sawalkote plant tender marks shift in river management

These projects give India more control over river water that was mostly off-limits under a 1960 deal with Pakistan.

The massive Sawalkote plant (1,856 MW) has been put out to tender, with a bid submission window from March 12 to March 20.

This marks a big shift in how India manages shared rivers—potentially changing decades-old water sharing rules with Pakistan and boosting clean energy at home.