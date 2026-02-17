India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 2 agenda
Day two of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The five-day event, kicked off by PM Modi, is drawing huge crowds—including top names from OpenAI, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google and more—to talk about how AI can shape our future.
What to expect at the summit
From February 16-20, the summit covers everything from startups (600 of them!) to global pavilions focused on People, Planet and Progress.
Expect big reveals too—India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models under the IndiaAI Mission.
Union Health Minister to launch new health projects
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is launching two new health projects—SAHI and BODH—to boost healthcare with AI.
The summit aims to put India on the map as a major player in the global AI scene and open up new opportunities for tech enthusiasts and young innovators alike.