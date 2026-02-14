India AI Impact Summit 2026: How to register, attend

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is landing at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16-20. Over five days, you'll see big names like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, Demis Hassabis join more than 15 heads of government and 50+ ministers for over 700 sessions and a global expo with 300+ exhibitors.

When and where is the event happening? Everything's happening at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the main plenary on February 19, and an official AI Compendium drops on February 17.

The summit will have 7 'Chakras' The summit is packed with talks across seven "Chakras"—think Safe AI Systems and Human Capital—plus research meetups on using AI for health, education, and sustainable cities and sustainable computing.

It's being called the first Global South AI summit, drawing delegations from over 100 countries.