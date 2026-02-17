India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is in full swing at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. With five packed days and 500 sessions, the spotlight is on how AI can make a real difference in health, education, governance, and the economy.
Day two featured big names like World Bank's Mamta Murthi and WHO's Dr. Karthik Adapa talking about making healthcare fairer with AI.
Sessions on building better health systems using AI
Today saw sessions on building better health systems using AI.
The final day (Feb 20) will bring "Democratizing AI Compute & Digital Data Infrastructure" with OpenAI's Ronnie Chatterjee and Yann LeCun.
More on the summit
The summit will feature sessions on AI in healthcare.
With over 300 exhibitions and over 3,000 speakers—including top tech leaders—this event is all about shaping India's future with global ideas and fresh collaboration.
If you care about where tech is headed next, this is one to watch.