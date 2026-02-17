India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

Today saw sessions on building better health systems using AI. The final day (Feb 20) will bring "Democratizing AI Compute & Digital Data Infrastructure" with OpenAI 's Ronnie Chatterjee and Yann LeCun.

More on the summit

The summit will feature sessions on AI in healthcare.

With over 300 exhibitions and over 3,000 speakers—including top tech leaders—this event is all about shaping India's future with global ideas and fresh collaboration.

If you care about where tech is headed next, this is one to watch.