India AI Impact Summit day 2: How to get in

Day two of the India AI Impact Summit is happening today, February 17, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The summit runs through February 20 and brings together global leaders—with participation from multiple countries.

Today's sessions are organized under the 'People, Planet, Progress' banner Today's sessions are organized under the "People, Planet, Progress" banner.

Getting in is pretty straightforward: use Gates 4 or 7 if you're arriving by car/cab (from 8am), Gate 10 for metro access to Bharat Mandapam, or Gate 2 for Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Things to remember Parking is tight—so public transport is your friend.

Security's been ramped up with more CCTVs and air sensors around Lutyens's Delhi.

Organizers are asking everyone to cooperate with security staff to keep things running smoothly.