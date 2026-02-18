India AI Impact Summit: Day 3 focuses on research

IIIT Hyderabad is hosting the Center Stage Research Symposium, featuring 250+ posters from the Global South on AI discovery and safety. There are sessions on making computing resources more accessible for everyone and encouraging teamwork between developing countries.

Industry talks and new guidelines

Industry leaders from NVIDIA, IBM, Qualcomm, and HP India are discussing how to make powerful tech available across regions.

The summit also unveils new AI Governance Guidelines, celebrates hackathon winners in mineral targeting, and spotlights women-led startups through the AI by HER initiative.

Plus, the expo has 300+ exhibitors showing off cool demos like Google's AI cricket coaching—though a Chinese-made robot being labeled as "indigenous" has sparked some debate.