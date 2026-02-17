India AI Impact Summit: How to reach venue

Heading to the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam this week? Delhi Airport suggests skipping the traffic and hopping on the Magenta Line or Airport Express Metro instead—crowds are expected from February 16-20, so public transport is your best bet.

What is the India AI Impact Summit? Kicked off on February 16 with the India AI Impact Expo, inaugurated by PM Modi, this five-day event brings together over 300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

The focus: how artificial intelligence is changing fields like health, energy, and education.

Think of it as a massive showcase of what's next in tech.

Key sessions to attend With over 500 sessions and big names like Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Ronnie Chatterjee, and Meta's Yann LeCun, there's a lot to catch.

Don't miss the "AI in health" panel on February 17 or the research symposium on February 18 if you're curious about where AI is headed.