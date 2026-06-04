India aims for 75L rooftop solar homes by December 2026

Over 65L solar applications pending

The Utility-Linked Aggregation (ULA) model makes getting solar panels easier, especially for marginalized communities.

With over ₹22,750 crore in subsidies handed out so far, installations have jumped from just 7,000 a month to more than three lakh.

Over 65 lakh applications are still waiting to be processed—so demand is sky-high as people look to cut electricity bills and go green faster than ever.