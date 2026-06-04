India aims for 75L rooftop solar homes by December 2026
India
India wants to install rooftop solar panels in 75 lakh homes by December 2026, thanks to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna.
The scheme has already powered up 40 lakh households in just two years, making clean energy more accessible and affordable for families across the country.
Over 65L solar applications pending
The Utility-Linked Aggregation (ULA) model makes getting solar panels easier, especially for marginalized communities.
With over ₹22,750 crore in subsidies handed out so far, installations have jumped from just 7,000 a month to more than three lakh.
Over 65 lakh applications are still waiting to be processed—so demand is sky-high as people look to cut electricity bills and go green faster than ever.