India aims to be among top 3 AI superpowers by 2047
India
India just set a big goal: to be among the top three AI superpowers by 2047.
PM Modi shared this vision at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, saying the aim is to make AI work for everyone, not just a select few.
The theme—"Welfare for all, happiness for all"—is about using tech to lift up every part of society.
AI can help with early healthcare diagnoses, personalized learning
Modi highlighted how AI could help with early healthcare diagnoses, personalized learning in Indian languages, and smarter farming through projects like Bharat Vistaar.
He also pointed out that AI can help digitize ancient manuscripts and preserve India's culture.
As he put it, AI can be used to deliver healthcare, education and economic opportunity and to dissolve divides between different sections of society.