India aims to be among top 3 AI superpowers by 2047 India Feb 17, 2026

India just set a big goal: to be among the top three AI superpowers by 2047.

PM Modi shared this vision at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, saying the aim is to make AI work for everyone, not just a select few.

The theme—"Welfare for all, happiness for all"—is about using tech to lift up every part of society.