India aims to become global drone manufacturing hub by 2030
India aims to build an independent domestic drone-manufacturing ecosystem and become a global hub for indigenous drone production by 2030, with the government pushing for homegrown technology instead of relying on imports.
The defense ministry hopes this move will turn India into a global drone hotspot, focusing on building key parts like electronics and engines locally so the country isn't left hanging during global crises.
Why India is focusing on local drone production
With wars in places like Ukraine showing how important drones are, India is studying what it needs to ramp up production at home.
Right now, many drone parts still come from other countries, which can be risky.
To fix this, new rules will give Indian companies a boost and encourage them to develop their own technology, so future drones are increasingly produced domestically.