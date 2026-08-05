India aims to fix renewable transmission bottlenecks by 2027
India is taking on its renewable energy transmission woes, aiming to sort things out by 2027.
Right now, a lot of solar and wind power (especially from states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka) can't reach the places where it's needed most because of inadequate transmission infrastructure.
Just last month, around 12 GW of renewable power faced evacuation restrictions for limited periods during peak solar generation.
India expands transmission for 500 GW
To hit its 2030 target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity, the government is rolling out new interstate and state-level transmission lines.
Programs like the Green Energy Corridor are helping connect more regions and cut down on wasted electricity (about 6,900 GWh during FY26).
With better planning and coordination between projects and grid upgrades, India hopes clean power will finally flow smoothly across the country.