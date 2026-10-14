India aims to produce 90% of urea domestically by 2030
India is gearing up to produce 90% of the urea it needs right here at home by 2030.
This shift is meant to cut down on imports and avoid wild swings in global fertilizer prices.
Right now, about three-fourths of India's urea comes from local factories, but the government plans to boost capacity so we can meet nearly all our demand ourselves.
India will add 13.7Mt urea capacity
To make this happen, India is adding 13.7 million tons of annual urea production capacity by 2030, taking domestic capacity to about 43.7 million tons, which would be roughly 90% of projected domestic demand by 2030 and keep prices steady even if things get tense globally.
Major projects like Talcher Fertilizers in Odisha, Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd. and a proposed venture involving Russia's UralChem are leading the charge.
If successful, these efforts could save the country a lot in foreign exchange every year, though fertilizer subsidies are still a big budget challenge for the government.