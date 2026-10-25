India aims to quadruple port capacity by 2047 Piyush Goyal
India
India is aiming to quadruple its port capacity by 2047, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
After already doubling capacity in the last decade, the plan is to double it twice more over the next 20 years.
Goyal called this expansion essential for boosting India's economy and keeping up with growing trade.
Sagarmala to upgrade India's port infrastructure
This big push is part of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which focuses on modernizing ports and making shipping smoother and faster.
The Sagarmala program will help drive these changes by upgrading port infrastructure and improving how goods move in and out of the country, making India a stronger player in global trade.