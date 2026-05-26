India allows LPG reactivation for people who relocate without PNG
India
Good news if you've ever had to give up your liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection because piped natural gas (PNG) arrived in your area.
India just changed the rules. Now, if you move somewhere without PNG, you can get your LPG back.
This update is especially helpful for people who relocate often, like students, tenants, and transferable employees.
Surrender within 30 days or transfer-voucher
You've got two options now: either surrender your LPG within 30 days of getting PNG or grab a transfer voucher that lets you restore your connection later if needed.
The change comes after thousands surrendered their connections following earlier rules and recent supply disruptions from West Asia.
It's all about making things more flexible as India expands its gas infrastructure.