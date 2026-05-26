India allows LPG reactivation for people who relocate without PNG India May 26, 2026

Good news if you've ever had to give up your liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection because piped natural gas (PNG) arrived in your area.

India just changed the rules. Now, if you move somewhere without PNG, you can get your LPG back.

This update is especially helpful for people who relocate often, like students, tenants, and transferable employees.