India and Australia start AUSTRAHIND 2026 coastal exercise in Thiruvananthapuram
India
India and Australia have just started their joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam.
Running from October 19 to November 1, the drill is all about boosting teamwork and combat skills in tricky coastal and island settings: think real-world training for real-world challenges.
New Zealand sends 1st-ever observers
About 120 soldiers from each country are teaming up: India's contingent includes troops from the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services, and Australia's 13 Brigade.
They're focusing on things like surveillance, reconnaissance, and protecting key spots.
For the first time ever, New Zealand has sent an observer team too, showing how seriously everyone is taking regional peace and cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.