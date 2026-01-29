India and Bangladesh swap detained fishermen in rare show of goodwill
India
India and Bangladesh just did something pretty heartwarming—they swapped back fishermen who accidentally crossed into each other's waters while fishing in the Bay of Bengal.
On Thursday, January 29, 2026, Bangladesh sent home 23 Indian fishermen (plus two boats), and India released 128 Bangladeshi fishermen along with five boats.
Why does this matter?
Fishing accidents happen a lot here, thanks to engine trouble or sudden storms.
Instead of letting these folks sit in detention, both countries have been working together to get them home safely—complete with health checks and family reunions.
It's a reminder that even when borders get tricky, people can still come first.