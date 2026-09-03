India and Belgium sign MOUs on defense, trade and semiconductors
India and Belgium are leveling up their partnership with a bunch of new MOUs (think official agreements) signed during Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's visit to New Delhi, the first by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades.
These deals cover everything from renewable energy and defense to trade, semiconductors, and critical minerals.
PM Modi announces investment fast-track mechanism
The MOUs mean more military exchanges, joint work on defense gear, and sharing intelligence.
There's also a push for greener energy projects, plus Belgium's IMEC Institute will team up with India's semiconductor ecosystem.
Prime Minister Modi announced an "Investment Fast-Track Mechanism" for Belgian companies and set an ambitious goal: double trade between the countries in five years.
The talks also touched on fighting terrorism together, research partnerships, a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to facilitate the movement of talent, and recycling of key minerals.