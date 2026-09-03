India and Belgium sign renewable energy and cleantech cooperation deal
India and Belgium just signed a deal to work more closely on renewable energy and cleantech.
The agreement, announced during Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's visit to New Delhi, zeroes in on green hydrogen, offshore wind power, and recycling critical minerals (basically, it's all about cutting carbon emissions and making supply chains more eco-friendly).
India developing Kakinada green ammonia project
The partnership also covers advanced energy storage, bioenergy, and pumped hydro systems.
A big highlight: India is developing one of the world's largest green ammonia projects in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.
Plus, they've reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement and promised more action on climate adaptation and ocean conservation, showing this isn't just talk but a real step toward a cleaner planet.