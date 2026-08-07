India and China hold 36th border meeting, call for calm
India and China just wrapped up their 36th border meeting in New Delhi, chatting about keeping things calm along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
India made it clear that a peaceful border is essential if both countries want better relations.
India questions China's Yarlung Zangbo dam
India also brought up concerns about China's massive planned dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River (called the Brahmaputra in India), which could be the world's biggest hydropower project.
There are worries about how this might affect communities downstream, so India asked for more details from China and pushed for expert talks to keep things transparent.
Both sides stress institutional border mechanisms
Both sides agreed to sort out any remaining problems through regular meetings, whether diplomatic or military.
They stressed the importance of having institutional mechanisms in place to avoid misunderstandings and keep cooperation steady along the border.