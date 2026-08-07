India and China hold WMCC border talks before Xi visit
India and China held frank border talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) framework, just before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits India.
Officials from both sides had frank conversations about border issues such as boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism-building, and trans-border cooperation.
The Indian government highlighted that keeping things peaceful along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is key for moving their relationship forward.
Senior diplomats seek better border cooperation
Senior diplomats led this 36th round of talks (Sujit Ghosh for India and Hou Yanqi for China).
Both teams reviewed the current situation on the border and agreed there's a need for better cooperation.
These discussions aim to clear up tensions and make way for more open dialogue when Xi arrives in India soon.