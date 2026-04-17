India and China resume SCO talks in New Delhi
India
India and China are back at the table for high-level discussions on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), meeting in New Delhi to align positions within the SCO framework and find common ground.
This move signals both sides want to keep things steady along the Line of Actual Control and build up their diplomatic ties.
India China diplomats align SCO strategies
Top diplomats from both countries focused on syncing up their strategies within the SCO, checking progress on earlier agreements, and exploring ways to work together in security, trade, and connectivity.
After the 2024 pullback from major friction points at the border, these talks show a shift toward practical cooperation, hoping to grow shared interests while keeping disagreements in check.