India and EU leaders meet to level up partnership
India
India just hosted European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi, ahead of the big 16th EU-India Summit.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called it a fresh start for India-EU relations, while MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides are building on trust and reliability.
Why this visit matters
Costa and von der Leyen aren't just here for meetings—they're also Chief Guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations.
Their trip highlights how important the India-EU partnership has become, with talks focusing on trade, security, climate action, and stronger connections between people.
The upcoming summit is set to deepen these ties even further.