India and EU set to sign major trade deal right after Republic Day
India is hosting the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, just a day after Republic Day, and all eyes are on a big Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that's likely to be signed.
Top leaders from both sides—PM Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—will be there for this milestone event.
Why should you care?
This FTA is a game-changer: it is expected to reduce tariffs on sectors ranging from Indian textiles and medicines to European autos and medical devices.
It's expected to boost trade (already at about $136.5 billion), attract more investment in green energy and tech jobs, and open up new opportunities in IT, digital services, and clean tech for young professionals.
With a combined market of nearly two billion people, this could be one of India's most significant FTAs—and could mean more global career paths for the next generation.