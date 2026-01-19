India and EU set to sign major trade deal right after Republic Day

Why should you care?

This FTA is a game-changer: it is expected to reduce tariffs on sectors ranging from Indian textiles and medicines to European autos and medical devices.

It's expected to boost trade (already at about $136.5 billion), attract more investment in green energy and tech jobs, and open up new opportunities in IT, digital services, and clean tech for young professionals.

With a combined market of nearly two billion people, this could be one of India's most significant FTAs—and could mean more global career paths for the next generation.