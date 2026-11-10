India and Oman launch 15th 'Naseem Al Bahr' naval drill
India and Oman have just launched the 15th edition of their joint naval drill, Naseem Al Bahr, to boost security in the Arabian Sea.
This exercise is all about building teamwork between the two navies, with hands-on activities both at sea and in port.
It also ties into India's bigger MAHASAGAR vision for keeping the region safe and stable.
India Oman secure Arabian Sea routes
The Arabian Sea is a lifeline for India's energy needs: a large share of India's crude oil imports and exports travel these waters.
Any trouble here could mess with global supply chains.
By teaming up with Oman and running exercises like Naseem Al Bahr, India is doubling down on keeping these routes safe from threats like piracy, while also strengthening its friendship with Oman for long-term regional stability.