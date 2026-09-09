India and Sri Lanka sign defense cooperation MoUs in Colombo
India and Sri Lanka just took a big step to boost their defense partnership.
On September 9, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, where India and Sri Lanka inked MoUs on upgradation of six old anti-aircraft guns to handle modern threats like low flying objects like unmanned systems.
Two other MoUs were also signed to enforce academic co-operation between the National Defence Colleges of Sri Lanka and India, and cooperation between the National Cadet Corps of the two countries.
Sri Lanka assures India, backs MAHASAGAR
Sri Lanka made it clear it won't let its territory be used against India's security, something both sides see as important for trust.
The leaders also talked about keeping the Indian Ocean region safe, with Singh highlighting new maritime safety projects like a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.
Both countries are sticking together under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR for regional security and growth.