India and Sri Lanka sign defense cooperation MoUs in Colombo

India and Sri Lanka just took a big step to boost their defense partnership.

On September 9, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, where India and Sri Lanka inked MoUs on upgradation of six old anti-aircraft guns to handle modern threats like low flying objects like unmanned systems.

Two other MoUs were also signed to enforce academic co-operation between the National Defence Colleges of Sri Lanka and India, and cooperation between the National Cadet Corps of the two countries.