India and Turkey seek Navpreet Singh and Mohammad Sartaj India May 26, 2026

India and Turkey are joining forces to bring back two wanted men: Navpreet Singh, allegedly linked to an international drug syndicate, and Mohammad Sartaj, accused in several cases of violence.

Both have been on the run for a while, and this fresh move follows the recent extradition of another suspected drug trafficker, Salim Dola.