India and Turkey seek Navpreet Singh and Mohammad Sartaj
India
India and Turkey are joining forces to bring back two wanted men: Navpreet Singh, allegedly linked to an international drug syndicate, and Mohammad Sartaj, accused in several cases of violence.
Both have been on the run for a while, and this fresh move follows the recent extradition of another suspected drug trafficker, Salim Dola.
Extradition treaty from 2002 enables cooperation
Thanks to a 2002 extradition treaty, both countries have been able to work together on big issues like drug trafficking and extremism.
Even with some political challenges between them, Turkey has stayed committed to helping India with law enforcement.