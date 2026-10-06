India and UAE kick off Exercise Mountain Guardian in Uttarakhand
India
India and the UAE have just kicked off a joint military exercise called 'Exercise Mountain Guardian' in Uttarakhand, running from October 5 to 18.
The goal? To boost teamwork and share mountain warfare skills between both nations' armies at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia.
Bhairav Battalion and UAE troops train
92 soldiers, split evenly between India's Bhairav Battalion and the UAE's Mountain Infantry Battalion, are teaming up for everything from tactical drills and firing practices to rock climbing, obstacle courses, and drone operations.
Women officers are also taking active roles, making this a real mix of experience and fresh ideas.
The whole thing is about learning together, building trust, and strengthening military ties for the future.