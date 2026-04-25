India and US deepen clean energy cooperation in Washington talks
India and the US are stepping up their energy game together.
Top officials from both countries just met in Washington to talk about working closer on nuclear power, coal gasification, and trading more liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
It's all part of a bigger plan to boost clean energy ties between the two nations.
US offers India nuclear help, LPG
The US wants to help India with civil nuclear projects and send over more LPG, while India is already importing loads of American energy, like coking coal, which made up 40% of its 20 million tons imported in FY25.
On top of that, GAIL (India) just flagged off an LNG vessel from the US on April 20 to signal deeper India-US cooperation in securing cleaner fuel supplies.
It's a clear sign that both countries are serious about powering up together, and making things cleaner along the way.