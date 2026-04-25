India and US deepen clean energy cooperation in Washington talks

US offers India nuclear help, LPG

The US wants to help India with civil nuclear projects and send over more LPG, while India is already importing loads of American energy, like coking coal, which made up 40% of its 20 million tons imported in FY25.

On top of that, GAIL (India) just flagged off an LNG vessel from the US on April 20 to signal deeper India-US cooperation in securing cleaner fuel supplies.

It's a clear sign that both countries are serious about powering up together, and making things cleaner along the way.