India and US deepen nuclear partnership around small modular reactors

Maharashtra signs 25,000 MW nuclear deals

Maharashtra is going big on clean energy, with Chief Minister Fadnavis calling nuclear power "carbon-free and industrial-scale baseload power supply" for fueling industry growth.

The state already hosts most of India's data centers and has signed deals for 25,000 MW of new nuclear projects.

They're also offering land and incentives to American companies to set up shop.

Thanks to the new SHANTI Act, private players can now join in too, opening doors for fresh ideas and international investment in advanced nuclear technology.