India and Venezuela expand cooperation beyond oil with Delcy Rodriguez
India and Venezuela just took their partnership up a notch, moving past their usual oil deals.
During Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's visit to India (June 3-6), both countries discussed working together on critical minerals, mining, and pharmaceuticals.
The talks with Prime Minister Modi focused on finding new ways to collaborate and diversify their economic ties.
ONGC unpaid dividends discussed
Venezuela has valuable resources like gold, diamonds, and strategic minerals. India is interested in tapping into these for mutual benefit.
Pharmaceuticals are also a big priority for Venezuela. Financial topics like ONGC's unpaid dividends came up too.
This visit signals a shift from just oil to a broader relationship, showing both countries want more varied and strategic connections.