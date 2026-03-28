India announces 100 airports and 200 helipads at Noida inauguration

Noida Airport billed India's largest project

Noida International Airport is being billed as India's largest airport project upon completion: think $1.2 billion, six runways, and space for 12 million travelers a year.

Zurich Airport International AG is the project's sole investor and Modi said one flight is expected every two minutes.

Plus, with India's airport count more than doubling since 2014 (from 74 to over 160), it's clear that better connectivity and more job opportunities are on the horizon thanks to fresh government investment.