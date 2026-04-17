India announces 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047
India
India just announced a big goal: ramping up its nuclear power from 8.8 GW to 100 GW by 2047.
This move, shared by Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad, signals a major shift in the country's energy plans and could mean a lot more clean, reliable power in the future.
India seeks faster nuclear approvals
To make this happen, India is looking to speed up approvals and cut red tape so new nuclear plants can be built faster (and cheaper).
States have been asked to scout out land for these projects, while the government is working on site selection and human resources through stakeholder input.
The hope is that new tech like small modular reactors will help make nuclear energy cleaner.