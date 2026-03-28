India announces LPG to PNG shift amid Iran Israel conflict India Mar 28, 2026

With the Iran-Israel conflict putting pressure on energy routes, India has decided to switch from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) wherever possible.

Announced recently, this move is all about keeping homes powered even when global supplies get shaky.

Unlike LPG, which relies heavily on imports from the Middle East, PNG taps into domestic sources and also brings in gas from countries like the US and Australia, making it a steadier option right now.