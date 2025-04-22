India announces 3-day mourning for Pope Francis
The Indian government has announced three days of state mourning over the death of Pope Francis.
The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the decision, saying, "His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India."
Schedule for the mourning period
The mourning period will be for two days on April 22 and 23 and an extra day on the day of Pope Francis's funeral.
All official entertainment activities across India will be suspended during this period.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly hoisted.
Kerala also declares three-day mourning period
The Government of Kerala has declared a three-day mourning period on the demise of Pope Francis. Two-day state mourning to be observed on April 22 and 23. One day's State Mourning on the day of the funeral; the date of the funeral will be intimated separately pic.twitter.com/1bdYJx2FnN— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025
Legacy
Pope Francis, the 1st non-European pontiff in 1,300 years
Pope Francis died on Monday. He was 88 years old. He was the first non-European pope in almost 1,300 years.
With his demise, a sede vacante (the seat being vacant) has been declared in the Catholic Church.
In a 15-20 day span, a new Pope is likely to be chosen.