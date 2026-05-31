India appoints NS Raja Subramani CDS, Krishna Swaminathan Navy chief
India
India just named Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan as its new Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), taking over from General Anil Chauhan.
Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is also stepping in as the new Navy chief, replacing Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
The CDS role was created in 2019 to help the Army, Navy, and Air Force work together more smoothly.
India military leadership shifts amid modernization
These leadership shifts come as India pushes for modernizing its military and making defense tech locally.
With rising regional tensions, both leaders are expected to drive stronger teamwork among the forces and boost India's defense strategy, so it's a pretty important moment for national security.