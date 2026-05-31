India appoints NS Raja Subramani CDS, Krishna Swaminathan Navy chief India May 31, 2026

India just named Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan as its new Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), taking over from General Anil Chauhan.

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is also stepping in as the new Navy chief, replacing Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The CDS role was created in 2019 to help the Army, Navy, and Air Force work together more smoothly.