India asks automakers to save fuel amid gas crisis

Auto companies asked to switch to electricity

Some parts suppliers to leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are already reporting gas shortages that are affecting operations, even as vehicle sales remain strong.

The government is encouraging companies to switch from oil-based fuels to electricity when they can, use recycled materials like aluminum, and tweak production schedules to cut down on wasted energy.

As one auto executive put it, everyone needs to be ready for these challenges to last a while.