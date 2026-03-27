India asks automakers to save fuel amid gas crisis
India is dealing with a fuel crunch because the Iran conflict is disrupting oil and gas imports from the Gulf.
To keep households running, the government has decided to give homes priority for gas, which means factories and automakers are getting just 80% of their usual supply.
A recent memo even asked automakers and suppliers to save fuel wherever possible.
Auto companies asked to switch to electricity
Some parts suppliers to leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are already reporting gas shortages that are affecting operations, even as vehicle sales remain strong.
The government is encouraging companies to switch from oil-based fuels to electricity when they can, use recycled materials like aluminum, and tweak production schedules to cut down on wasted energy.
As one auto executive put it, everyone needs to be ready for these challenges to last a while.