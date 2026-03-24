India asks military to study US, Israel, Iran ties
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wants the military to study what's happening between the US Israel, and Iran, and figure out what India can learn from it.
At a recent strategy meeting with top defense officials, Singh highlighted the need for India to be more self-reliant and ready for surprises, especially as global events like oil price hikes can shake things up.
Why India is concerned about West Asia tensions
With tensions rising in West Asia, Indian leaders are looking at how these conflicts could affect India's national security and even daily life: think fuel prices or trade routes.
The navy chief also pointed out that building up local defense tech is key if India wants to stay prepared for anything long-term.