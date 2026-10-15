India asks U.N. to probe PoK internet blackouts, killings
India
India has asked the United Nations to look into what's happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), especially around alleged killings and internet blackouts.
Anuj Swarup, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, representing India at a recent U.N. meeting, pushed for an official report on these issues.
India accuses U.N. of 'extreme selectivity'
India also called out the U.N. human rights office for what it sees as "extreme selectivity," pointing out that similar problems elsewhere often get ignored.
Swarup emphasized India's commitment to human rights and said Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, remains an integral part of India.
He urged the U.N. to be more balanced and fair in its global approach.