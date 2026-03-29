India assures fuel and LPG stocks amid West Asia crisis
India
Worried about the West Asia crisis messing with your fuel? India's government says there is no need to stress: gasoline and diesel reserves are solid, even after Iran has all but shut the Strait of Hormuz.
Liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, deliveries are running smoothly too, with more than five million refills made in a single day.
India raises export duties, urges calm
Officials have met to review energy risks and have taken steps such as raising export duties on diesel and aviation fuel.
Coal India has also been told to boost coal supplies.
The public is being asked not to panic buy, and official updates are going out via WhatsApp to keep rumors in check.