India assures fuel and LPG stocks amid West Asia crisis India Mar 29, 2026

Worried about the West Asia crisis messing with your fuel? India's government says there is no need to stress: gasoline and diesel reserves are solid, even after Iran has all but shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, deliveries are running smoothly too, with more than five million refills made in a single day.