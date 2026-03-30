India authorizes state firms to import critical equipment from China India Mar 30, 2026

India just made a big move: some state-run companies were authorized to procure critical equipment from China on March 27, 2026.

This change is meant to fix delays and shortages in the power and coal industries that have dragged on since strict import rules were put in place after the 2020 border clash.

Bharat Heavy Electricals was authorized to procure specified types of critical equipment, and Steel Authority of India was authorized for certain critical components; coal-gasification equipment sourcing was authorized separately for other state-run firms.