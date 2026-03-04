India backs Myanmar-led peace process amid ongoing crisis
India is standing by Myanmar's efforts to solve its ongoing crisis, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voicing support for a "Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned" peace process during the opening of a new literary center in Yangon on March 4, 2026.
The center, funded by India, highlights growing ties between the two neighbors.
Jaishankar's visit to Myanmar
India shares not just a long border but deep cultural roots with Myanmar—think Buddhism, language, and trade.
Jaishankar said India and Myanmar "have been bound together for centuries by spirituality, kinship and geography, as well as by language and literature," while other Indian officials have urged that any elections be free, fair and inclusive.
Beyond politics, India has provided humanitarian assistance in the region, including rescue teams and medical aid.
Meanwhile, global groups like ASEAN and the UN are keeping a close eye on Myanmar's unrest since the 2021 military coup.
For young people watching the region, it's about how neighbors can help each other through tough times—while hoping for real change ahead.