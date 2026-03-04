India backs Myanmar-led peace process amid ongoing crisis

Jaishankar's visit to Myanmar

India shares not just a long border but deep cultural roots with Myanmar—think Buddhism, language, and trade.

Jaishankar said India and Myanmar "have been bound together for centuries by spirituality, kinship and geography, as well as by language and literature," while other Indian officials have urged that any elections be free, fair and inclusive.

Beyond politics, India has provided humanitarian assistance in the region, including rescue teams and medical aid.

Meanwhile, global groups like ASEAN and the UN are keeping a close eye on Myanmar's unrest since the 2021 military coup.

For young people watching the region, it's about how neighbors can help each other through tough times—while hoping for real change ahead.