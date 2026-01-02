India-Bangladesh Ganga water treaty expiring soon: Will it be renewed?

India and Bangladesh have started discussions to renew the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which is due to expire in December 2026. The treaty, signed in 1996, has been a milestone for bilateral cooperation between the two countries. To facilitate the renewal talks, officials from both sides have begun joint water measurements on the Ganga and Padma rivers.

Measurement process Joint water measurements underway for treaty renewal The joint water measurement exercise is reportedly being conducted at two key locations: 3,500 feet upstream of the Hardinge Bridge on the Padma River in Bangladesh and at Farakka point on the Ganga River in India. The measurements will be taken every 10 days till May 31, as per treaty stipulations. Central Water Commission (CWC) Deputy Director Saurabh Kumar and Assistant Director Sunny Arora are leading in Bangladesh, while a four-member Bangladeshi team is in India, officials told TOI.

Enhanced security Security measures in place for Indian team In light of rising anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh, special attention is also being paid to the security of the Indian team, senior Bangladesh water resource ministry official Shibber Hossain said. "We are giving special attention to ensuring the security of the team. The ministry of water resources earlier sent a letter to the home ministry, and additional security measures have been taken for the Indian team," Hossain, executive engineer of the hydrology division in Pabna, said.