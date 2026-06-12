They are advised to procure fuel from bulk sale points

Centre bans industrial, commercial consumers from buying fuel at pumps

By Akash Pandey 09:34 am Jun 12, 202609:34 am

What's the story

The Indian government has prohibited commercial and industrial consumers from purchasing petrol and diesel from retail pumps. Instead, they are advised to procure fuel from bulk sale points or their own consumer pumps. The decision was announced through an official order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The order is valid for an initial period of up to 90 days, subject to extension through a new government notification.