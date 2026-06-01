India beats revised wheat procurement target, records 34.99 mt

Agriculture Ministry estimates 120.66 Mt harvest

Despite tough weather (think unseasonal rains and hailstorms), the Agriculture Ministry estimates a record wheat harvest of 120.66 million metric tons this season, up from last year's 117.94 million metric tons.

Madhya Pradesh and Punjab led the charge in procurement, with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan also stepping up.

Nearly two-thirds of all wheat was bought under relaxed quality norms, pushing central stocks well above what's needed for July.