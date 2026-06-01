India beats revised wheat procurement target, records 34.99 mt
India just pulled off a big win in wheat procurement: procurement reached 34.99 million metric tons by May 31, beating the revised target and jumping 17% over last year's numbers.
The original goal was set at 30.3 million metric tons, but states pushed for more following demand from the States.
Agriculture Ministry estimates 120.66 Mt harvest
Despite tough weather (think unseasonal rains and hailstorms), the Agriculture Ministry estimates a record wheat harvest of 120.66 million metric tons this season, up from last year's 117.94 million metric tons.
Madhya Pradesh and Punjab led the charge in procurement, with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan also stepping up.
Nearly two-thirds of all wheat was bought under relaxed quality norms, pushing central stocks well above what's needed for July.