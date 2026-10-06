INDIA bloc march to Election Commission snarls New Delhi traffic
New Delhi saw major traffic jams on Tuesday as the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission led to blocked roads and long delays, especially around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.
Many commuters were stuck for at least an hour, while others ditched their vehicles for the Metro.
VIP/VVIP movements near big hotels like the Taj and Marriott made things even tougher with extra security blocking more routes.
Delhi Traffic Police reroute vehicles
To manage the chaos, Delhi Traffic Police rerouted vehicles and asked people to steer clear of hotspots like Parliament Street.
Traffic personnel were deployed at critical points to manage diversions and ease congestion.
The heavy police presence was due to opposition MPs protesting changes in electoral rolls.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission clarified there was no internal conflict, saying all roll revision decisions were unanimous.