India bolsters energy security, sources crude from 41 countries
India
India just upped its game in energy security, now sourcing crude oil from 41 countries instead of 27.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says this wider net helps shield everyday people from global price shocks, thanks to years of careful planning.
LPG imports diversify, production up 60%
India's also mixing things up by importing LPG from places like the US Norway, and Algeria, not just the Middle East.
On top of that, domestic LPG production jumped by 60%.
Even with rising crude prices worldwide, gasoline and diesel costs in Delhi have stayed steady thanks to government tax cuts, so filling up your tank isn't hitting wallets as hard as it could have.