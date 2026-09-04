India boosts coal deliveries as thermal stocks shrink to 28.6 million
India is stepping up coal deliveries from captive mines and Coal India subsidiaries as power plants see their fuel stocks shrink.
With demand for electricity climbing, thanks to more economic activity, irrigation, and the need to stay cool during a weak monsoon, coal reserves at thermal plants dropped to 28.6 million tons as on September 1, 2026, from 59.3 million tons at the beginning of the financial year (FY27).
Coal India supplies nearly 323 million tons
Most of the current coal stock comes from domestic plants, but it is not enough with power use up over 10% since May.
To keep things running, government officials are meeting regularly with teams from the power, coal, and railway ministries to smooth out production and transport issues.
Coal India has already supplied nearly 323 million tons this year, a 6.7% jump, but high demand means quick action is needed to keep energy flowing across the country.