India boosts fertilizer imports amid West Asia tensions
With tensions rising in West Asia, India isn't taking chances with its food supply.
The country is stepping up fertilizer imports from Russia and Morocco to avoid disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for urea.
India's also spreading its bets by bringing in fertilizers from Indonesia, Belarus, and China.
Urea imports and local production
India's urea imports jumped 85% between April and December, and Indonesia's exports to India soared from just $10.9 million in 2024 to $342.8 million in 2025: big numbers that show how serious things are.
Even though local urea production dipped due to gas shortages (since cities get priority), stocks of key fertilizers like DAP and NPK are strong heading into the main planting season.
Basically: India is making sure farmers (and food) stay secure, no matter what happens globally.