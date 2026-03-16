India boosts fertilizer imports amid West Asia tensions

Urea imports and local production

India's urea imports jumped 85% between April and December, and Indonesia's exports to India soared from just $10.9 million in 2024 to $342.8 million in 2025: big numbers that show how serious things are.

Even though local urea production dipped due to gas shortages (since cities get priority), stocks of key fertilizers like DAP and NPK are strong heading into the main planting season.

Basically: India is making sure farmers (and food) stay secure, no matter what happens globally.