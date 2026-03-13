India boosts talks with Iran amid LPG supply concerns
India
Worried about the ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, India is stepping up talks with Iran to make sure LPG supplies don't get disrupted.
Prime Minister Modi recently spoke with Iranian President Pezeshkian, and Iran's Ambassador to India has shared that there are positive developments in these discussions.
What is India doing to tackle the situation?
To avoid any LPG shortage, the government has boosted domestic production by 30% since early March and says there's no crisis for now.
They're also speeding up piped natural gas (PNG) projects (over 15 million homes already use PNG) by directing city gas distributors to offer new PNG connections to affected consumers and seeking faster pipeline clearances to ease LPG supply concerns.