India boosts US energy imports amid rising geopolitical tensions India Sep 28, 2025

India is stepping up its energy imports from the US—think coal, LNG, propane, and butane—to strengthen ties with Washington as global politics get complicated.

In 2025 so far, India has averaged 277,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the US—a bump up from last year but not quite at its 2021 high.