India boosts US energy imports amid rising geopolitical tensions
India
India is stepping up its energy imports from the US—think coal, LNG, propane, and butane—to strengthen ties with Washington as global politics get complicated.
In 2025 so far, India has averaged 277,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the US—a bump up from last year but not quite at its 2021 high.
Russian oil still dominates India's supply
Even with more American energy coming in, Russian oil remains a huge part of India's supply—averaging about 1.77 million barrels daily this year.
Meanwhile, India has boosted US LNG imports to 2 million tons and increased propane and butane buys too.
On top of that, India is expanding its civil nuclear partnership with the US by adding another 100 GW of capacity.